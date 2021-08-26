Water utilities asking customers to cut back on usage

At least three central Indiana water utilities are asking customers to cut back on water usage as drought conditions persist.

The City of Anderson is asking residents to cut back on water usage.

City officials said their water treatment plant set a record Wednesday for production. “We need to reduce the high demand for water at this time as we must not exceed our production limits of 12.3 million gallons per day,” said Water Department Director Neal McKee.

McKee said they are asking residents to reduce their non-essential water usage such as lawn watering to alternating days.