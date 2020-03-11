VERIFY: No, Hoosiers can't vote with a QR code

A school board candidate's flyer at a voting location on Indy's west side raised questions about how QR codes are used on Election Day.

INDIANAPOLIS — In-person voting can mean one last chance for candidates to get the attention of voters.

It's not uncommon for campaign volunteers to hold signs and offer placards outside polling places.

But in one case, the use of a QR Code to provide information raised more questions in a school board race.

Our VERIFY team researched what that type of barcode will and won't do.

"Quick Response" codes or QR codes were designed to provide information by simply scanning a barcode on your smart phone. But in Wayne Township, one voter was concerned how volunteers were describing the technology and possibly sending the wrong message.

School board candidate Karen Burke's team handed out flyers at Krannert Park on Election Day. On one side, the message is in English, and on the other, it's in Spanish.

A QR code is included on each side to help a diverse school community learn more about her. But one voter claimed a volunteer told him, "You can scan the code in your smart phone and vote without going in."

The voter was also worried his data would be taken and used to indicate he already voted.

First, we can verify you cannot scan a candidate's QR code to vote in Indiana. That is false.

Burke agreed. We reached out to her and she said her teenage volunteers were given scripts and instructed to tell voters the scan only provides information about her as a candidate, and telling voters to skip the polls would not be of any benefit.

As for a QR code taking cell phone information and preventing someone from voting, we can also verify that is false.

While scans of the barcode can be counted to show how many people viewed the information, it cannot be used to impact a voter's eligibility.

In this particular case, the voter cast his ballot inside the polling place.