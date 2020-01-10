VERIFY: Is Indiana spending $100 million to expand internet access for Hoosiers?

Indiana is in the process of expanding broadband infrastructure across the state.

INDIANAPOLIS — QUESTION

Did Indiana really spend $100 million on internet access for Hoosiers? Did WTHR cover this?

ANSWER

Yes – Indiana is in the process of spending $100 million to expand broadband infrastructure across the state. It hasn’t spent the entire portion yet.

And yes – WTHR did cover this.

SOURCES

The WTHR 13News Archives

Indiana Governor’s September 3, 2020 Press Conference

Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs

THE FACTS

In 2019, the state of Indiana launched what it called the "Next Level Broadband Grant Program."

It announced $100 million in matching grants available to expand high-speed service to parts of the state that didn't have it.

The first two rounds of the program have given more than $79 million to projects serving nearly 22,000 homes and commercial locations in 41 counties.

"Lt. Governor Crouch and I have been dedicated to improving internet access for years, and now COVID has only made the need for affordable, dependable broadband more apparent," Gov. Holcomb said during a Sept. 3 news conference. "This latest round of grants will give more Hoosiers access to more affordable, quality internet regardless of where they live, work or go to school."

The program allows service providers to apply for up to $5 million to expand services in unserved areas — those without at least one telecommunication provider offering at least 10 mbps download and 1 mbps upload. In order for companies to qualify, they must commit to providing a 20 percent match of their grant.