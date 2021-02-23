VERIFY: Is Indiana allowing out-of-state visitors to get a COVID-19 vaccine?

If you don't live or work in Indiana, ISDH says you are not eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine here and should be turned away.

Many Hoosiers are still eager to get a COVID-19 vaccine, and Indiana is now making the vaccine available to those who are at least 60 years old. But is Indiana's limited supply of vaccines reserved ONLY for people who live in Indiana?

The question

Viewers like Howard have contacted 13News VERIFY to ask, "If someone comes from another state to Indiana, will they be able to get a vaccine in Indiana?"

Our sources

The Indiana State Department of Health

What we found

Some states, like Arizona, will allow even out-of-state visitors to get a COVID-19 vaccine. While Indiana does allow out-of-state residents to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, that can only occur in limited circumstances. In most situations, the vaccine is available only to individuals who live in Indiana.

State health officials addressed this issue at a news conference on February 17.

"I want to remind Hoosiers that you will need to show proof that you live or work in Indiana and are eligible to receive the vaccine because you fit into one of the categories we have outlined," explained Indiana State Department of Health chief medical officer Lindsay Weaver last week.

The key words in Dr. Weaver’s statement are: SHOW PROOF that you LIVE or WORK in INDIANA.

ISDH advises Hoosiers: “To show proof that you live in Indiana, you can use a bank statement, utility or other bill, lease agreement, or other official mail or document with your address on it.”

If you are not a full-time or part-time state resident who can show proof of residency, you are not eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine in Indiana unless you can prove you are employed here.

Weaver said about 17,000 out-of-state residents have gotten a vaccine in Indiana; most of those people are from Illinois or Kentucky and cross the state line to work in Indiana in a healthcare field.

“We want to make sure we are reserving our limited doses for the Hoosiers who need it the most, so we have reminded the vaccine clinics to verify eligibility before administering a vaccine,” she said.

So can you get a vaccine in Indiana if you live out-of-state?

The answer is YES if you can prove you work here or have legal residency AND you meet other eligibility guidelines such as age (currently at least 60 years old) or specific occupation (first responder, health care professional, etc.).

You can check this ISDH Q&A document to see how to prove your residency or place of employment when you go to get a coronavirus vaccine.

If you don't live or work in Indiana, ISDH says you are not eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine here and should be turned away.