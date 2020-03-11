VERIFY: Do poll workers have to wear masks?

Two poll workers in Plainfield reportedly refused to wear masks during voting hours.

A voter told 13News one poll worker claimed there's no state mandate that she had to wear one.

Our Verify Team has the guidelines and shows us why it might not be enough.

Secretary of State Connie Lawson purchased masks for poll workers in all 92 counties and even extras for voters who might need one. But on Election Day, voters reportedly found some poll workers who refused to wear them.

Some workers claimed there is no state mandate requiring it.

Just last Friday, Governor Eric Holcomb extended the statewide mask mandate until Dec. 1. The mandate extended for the eighth time reads:

"Every individual within the state of Indiana shall wear a face covering over the nose and mouth when: inside a business, public building or other indoor place open to the public."

But since the Governor instituted the requirement, there's been no real enforcement.

Individual businesses can require masks for service. But when it comes to state government there is no enforceable action.

Despite requests by Lawson asking county clerks and poll workers to adhere to the guidelines, we can verify there are no consequences for those who refuse to comply.