Video of Elon Musk saying Twitter employees got clips of Trump saying ‘you’re fired’ is fake

The video is a deepfake, or an edited video that’s made to look real. It was created using a clip of an interview Musk did in April.

On Jan. 8, 2021, Twitter permanently suspended the account of then-President Donald Trump following the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington, D.C.



Twitter said they suspended Trump’s account in order to prevent the “risk of further incitement of violence.”

Now, new Twitter CEO Elon Musk – who bought the social media company in October – has reinstated the account.



Following the reinstatement, a video circulated on TikTok that claims to show Musk saying “the king is back” and that he fired “crybaby” employees of Twitter by using manipulated videos of Trump.

THE QUESTION

Is the viral video of Elon Musk real?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

No, the video is not real, it’s a deepfake.

WHAT WE FOUND

Deepfake videos, like this clip of Musk, are made using artificial intelligence technologies, like programs that can be used to replace or synthesize faces, speech or expressions of emotions.

This viral video was created using existing video from a TED interview Musk did in April, prior to his purchase of Twitter. TED, short for “Technology, Entertainment, Design,” is a nonprofit organization that shares interviews or speaking engagements with the mission of sharing ideas.

The video was posted to the TED YouTube channel on April 14, 2022, and shows an interview between TED curator Chris Anderson and Musk. During the interview, Musk talked about his bid to purchase Twitter and other aspects of his career.

Both the viral video and the TED interview video have the same purple background. Musk is also wearing the same outfit in both and his hair is styled the same way.

The audio heard in the video – Musk’s supposed voice – is also out of sync with his mouth and his facial features don’t align as he speaks. These are common signs of deepfakes.

Since reinstating Trump to Twitter on Nov. 20, Musk has not given any on-camera interviews or participated in any recorded events.

The TikTok account that posted the video has posted a number of other deepfake videos of Musk using the same source video from the TED interview.