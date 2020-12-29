Leaving Indiana for warmer weather? Snowbirds can still get COVID-19 vaccine out of state

As many Indiana residents look to head south for the winter, they worry they might also be leaving behind their opportunity to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

INDIANAPOLIS — As many Indiana residents look to head south and leave behind frozen temperatures, they worry they might also be leaving behind their opportunity to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

“If you are a resident of Indiana, but in Florida for the winter and the vaccine comes available for your age, can you get the vaccine in Florida or do you have to come back to Indiana in order to get vaccine?” asked Carolyn, who is getting ready to leave Indianapolis for her winter home in Fort Myers, Florida.

“Many legal Indiana residents winter in Florida and Arizona,” wrote Gary, a Greenwood resident who is also packing his bags to spend the winter Fort Myers. “Will they be able to receive the vaccine out of state or will they need to return to their legal residence to get vaccinated? Can they get the first shot in Indiana and the second in another state?”

Carolyn and Gary are both seniors -- considered a high-risk group for experiencing more serious health effects from COVID-19 -- and they are both interested in getting a coronavirus vaccine. They contacted the 13News VERIFY Team to figure out what their options are as they and their spouses travel south for the winter.

13News contacted the Florida Division of Emergency Management and the Florida Department of Health. The agencies said Hoosiers (and other out-of-state visitors) who spend the winter in the Sunshine State will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Individuals do not have to be Florida residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida,” said Florida Department of Health communications director Jason Mahon.

Carolyn and Gary may be able to get in line for the vaccine soon after arriving in Florida. Last week, Florida’s governor signed an executive order that gives seniors who are age 65 and older priority to get the vaccine.

So far, only nursing home residents and front line medical workers have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida, but that is expected to change as early as this week as seniors are now eligible to get vaccinated, as well.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention actually recommends that essential workers be next in line (after nursing home residents and medical workers) to get the coronavirus vaccine, but Florida is bucking that recommendation and placing seniors higher on the vaccination priority list.

Florida has more than 3 million residents over the age of 70, so it will take months for all seniors in that state to get both doses of the vaccine. But learning that seniors can be vaccinated soon in Florida is good news for Gary.

“I think that’s good to hear. I like that,” he said. Gary and his wife will spend the next five months in southern Florida before returning to Greenwood in early May.

13News also checked with health officials in Arizona, and that state will also allow out-of-state residents to get the vaccine. Earlier this month, Arizona’s health director said those out-of-state “snowbirds” will be treated the same as local residents when it comes to vaccine eligibility.

And if an out-of-state visitor needs just a second dose of the two-part vaccine, health officials will make sure they get the correct brand of vaccine to match the first dose. (Both the Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines require two doses, several weeks apart, to achieve full protection.)

“Place of permanent residence doesn't factor into whether someone can get vaccinated in Arizona or what a person's priority will be. Those who receive their first dose in a state other than Arizona will be able to receive their second dose while in the state,” explained Arizona Department of Health Services public information officer Holly Poynter. “Adults who are 65+ are identified in Phase 1C for priority populations in our COVID-19 Vaccination Plan… The exact timeline is dependent on a variety of factors, including the number of available doses and how quickly they reach our state.”