Biles is the first American since 1992 to qualify for all six of the Olympic artistic gymnastic events.

Simone Biles was one of the standouts of the 2016 Rio De Janeiro Olympics, winning five medals and awing people across the world with her spectacular twists, flips and tumbling. She’s continued to dominate the gymnastics world and is one of the most well-known athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics.

With all that attention, Biles has admitted to feeling pressure as the games begin. Prior to the gymnastics team final competition, Biles posted on Instagram that she sometimes feels the weight of the world on her shoulders. Then, Biles withdrew partway through the team competition for what she described as mental health concerns. The U.S. team, including Biles, still walked away with a silver medal.

But the Olympics are not over for Biles. And as she is scheduled to move forward in the competition, the VERIFY team answered a couple of questions regarding the superstar gymnast.

THE QUESTION

Is Simone Biles undefeated in individual events at the Olympics?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

No, Simone Biles is not undefeated in all individual Olympic events. However, she is undefeated in individual all-around world competitions, including at the Olympics.

WHAT WE FOUND

The Tokyo Olympics are the second Olympics Biles has competed in. She also competed in the 2016 Rio De Janeiro Games.

At those games, Biles won four total individual medals -- three gold and one bronze. She won a gold medal in the all-around, vault, floor and team competitions. She took home a bronze medal in the beam event. She also won a gold medal in the team competition. Her five medals at Rio De Janeiro tied for the most by any U.S. gymnast at a single Olympics.

While Biles may not be undefeated in all individual events at the Olympics, she has been undefeated on the world stage in one competition: all-around. Since 2013, Biles has not lost an all-around competition, according to the International Gymnastics Federation.

Biles is the most decorated U.S. women’s gymnast ever with 31 total Olympic and World Championship medals, according to USA Gymnastics. Of those 31 medals, 23 have been gold.

On Biles’ profile page, USA Gymnastics lists 54 accomplishments to this point by the 24-year-old gymnast. Included in those accomplishments:

Seven-time U.S. all-around champion (2013-16, 2018-19, 2021)

Six-time U.S. vault champion (2014-16, 2018-19, 2021)

Five-time U.S. balance beam champion (2015-16, 2018-19, 2021)

Five-time U.S. floor exercise champion (2014, 2016, 2018-19, 2021)

First woman to win five World all-around titles (2013-15, 18-19)

First woman to win three World balance beam titles (2014-15, 19)

First woman to win five World floor exercise titles (2013-15, 2018-19)

THE QUESTION

YouTube commenters asked: Is Biles the first American since 1992 to qualify for all of the Olympic gymnastic events?

THE SOURCE

THE ANSWER

Yes, Biles is the first American to qualify for all of the Olympic artistic gymnastic events since Shannon Miller accomplished the same feat in 1992.

WHAT WE FOUND

There are six artistic gymnastic events women can qualify for in the Olympics. They are:

All-around

Vault

Floor

Beam

Uneven bars

Team

For the first time in her career, Biles qualified for all six events. At the 2016 Rio De Janeiro Games, Biles qualified for five of the six events. She did not qualify for uneven bars.

In fact, no American gymnast had qualified for all six events in nearly 30 years. Shannon Miller did it in the 1992 Barcelona Games, according to historic results posted on the International Olympic Committee’s website. Miller would go on to medal in five of the six competitions. She won silver medals in the beam and all-around competitions. She took home bronze medals in the floor, uneven bars and team events. Miller finished sixth in the vault.

Biles has already taken home a silver medal in the team competition at the Tokyo Olympics, but she still has five more opportunities to win medals. The individual all-around competition takes place on July 29. Vault and uneven bars follow on Aug. 1. The floor event takes place on Aug. 2 and the beam is scheduled for Aug. 3.