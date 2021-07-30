No, the Anderson body TikTok video is not real

The videos are not real according to multiple agencies in Madison County and police are working to connect with the person who posted them.

ANDERSON, Ind. — A video posted on TikTok allegedly showing a body discovered near train tracks in Madison County has amassed nearly three million views as of Friday afternoon.

A follow up video that claims that a request for information on the investigation from the Anderson Police Department was being denied. That video had more than 365,000 views as of Friday afternoon.

THE QUESTION

Viewer Colin Walker asked 13News, "Any truth to this TikTok guy from Anderson Indiana claiming he found a dead body?"

THE SOURCES

Madison County Coroner's Office

Madison County Sheriff's Department

Anderson Police Department

THE ANSWER

No, the videos are not real and police are working to connect with the person who posted them.

WHAT WE FOUND

With millions of views in the original video and hundreds of thousands of views on a follow-up video, viewers began reaching out to 13News about a body supposedly discovered in Anderson.

The first video appears to show a man discovering a body near some train tracks. In a follow up video, the poster claims he went to the Anderson Police Department and was denied additional information on the investigation, including a police report.

In Indiana, it is state law that law enforcement is required to notify the coroner of a death investigation in that county.

13News reached out to the Madison County Coroner's Office and was it was not aware of any such investigation. The office had received no calls from dispatch and was not aware of any body from Madison County being transported to any office outside of the county.

13News then reached out to the Anderson Police Department, which is shown in the follow-up video and the poster claims is investigating but will not share the police report.

The Anderson Police Department gave the following response:

We have searched the area and have reached out to the subject posting the video.

In addition, the APD said officers are aware of the section of railroad track that is shown in the video and it is within city limits. They walked the area and found no signs of a body.

13News then reached out the Madison County Sheriff's Department to be sure it wasn't handling any death investigation matching what was portrayed in the video.

Sheriff Scott Mellinger told 13News the sheriff's department had no reports on this at all. He went on to say it was unfortunate the creators of the video are preying on people for clicks.