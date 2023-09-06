Most states don't require home sellers to disclose whether someone has died in the house

Alabama: Sellers do not have to disclose any deaths because Alabama is a “caveat emptor” state, which from Latin translates to “let the buyer beware.” More information on caveat emptor rules in Alabama can be found here.

Arizona: Sellers are not required to disclose if the property is a site of a natural death, suicide or homicide.

Arkansas: Sellers are not required to disclose if the property was the site of homicide or suicide.

Colorado: Sellers are not required to disclose if the property was the site of a homicide or suicide.

Connecticut: Sellers are not required to disclose if the property was the site of a death.

Florida: Sellers are not required to disclose if the property was the site of a death.

Hawaii: The law in Hawaii says sellers are not required to disclose if the property was the “site of an act or occurrence that had no effect on the physical structure or physical environment of the property.” In 2021, a local realtor published a blog post telling home sellers that because the law could be subject to interpretation on what could be considered an act or occurrence that could harm the property, it’s best to disclose any death on the property.

Idaho: Sellers are not required to disclose if the property at any time was suspected of being the site of a suicide or homicide.

Illinois: Sellers are not required to disclose anything unless it affects the physical condition of the property.

Indiana: Sellers are not required to disclose if the property is the site of a death.

Iowa: Iowa has no specific requirement on death disclosures.

Louisiana: Sellers are not required to disclose if the property was the site of a homicide or suicide.

Maine: Maine has no specific requirement on death disclosures.

Maryland: Sellers are not required to disclose if the property was the site of a homicide, suicide, accidental death or natural death.

Massachusetts: Sellers are not required to disclose if the property was the site of a suicide, homicide, or the site of an alleged parapsychological or supernatural phenomenon.

Michigan: Sellers are not required to disclose if the property was the site of a homicide, suicide or any other act or occurrence that had no effect on the condition of the property.

Mississippi: Sellers are not required to disclose if the property was the site of a natural death, suicide, homicide or any other act or occurrence that had no effect on the condition of the property.

Missouri: Sellers are not required to disclose if the property was the site of a homicide or suicide.

Montana: Montana has no specific requirement on death disclosures. The Montana Association of Realtors says death is not required to be disclosed but it’s encouraged.

Nebraska: Nebraska has no specific requirement on death disclosures.

Nevada: Sellers are not required to disclose if the property was the site of a homicide, suicide, or death by any other cause, except a death that results from the condition of the property.

New Mexico: Sellers are not required to disclose if the property was the site of a natural death, homicide or suicide.

New York: Sellers are not required to disclose if the property was the site of a homicide, suicide or other death by accidental or natural causes.

North Carolina: Sellers are not required to disclose if the property was the site of any death.

North Dakota: Like Alabama, North Dakota is a caveat emptor state. That means disclosure is not required.

Ohio: Ohio has no specific requirement on death disclosures.

Oklahoma: Sellers are not required to disclose if the property was the site of a suicide or homicide.

Oregon: Sellers are not required to disclose if the property was the site of a death by violent crime, by suicide, or by any other manner.

Pennsylvania: Sellers are not required to disclose if the property was the site of a murder or suicide.

Rhode Island: Sellers are not required to disclose if the property was the site of a homicide or suicide.

South Carolina: Sellers are not required to disclose if the property was the site of any death.

Tennessee: Tennessee has no specific requirement on death disclosures.

Texas: Sellers are not required to disclose if the property was the site of a death by natural causes, suicide or by an accident unrelated to the condition of the property that occurred on the property.

Utah: Sellers are not required to disclose that the property for sale is “stigmatized.” The National Association of Realtors says a stigmatized property has been the site of events like murder, suicide, alleged hauntings or have notorious previous owners.

Vermont: Vermont has no specific requirement on death disclosures.

Virginia: Virginia is a caveat emptor state. That means disclosure is not required.

Washington: Sellers are not required to disclose if the property, or neighboring properties, has been the site of a murder, suicide or other death.

West Virginia: West Virginia has no specific requirement on death disclosures.

Wisconsin: Wisconsin has no specific requirement on death disclosures.

Wyoming: Wyoming has no specific requirement on death disclosures.