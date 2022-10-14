Some AT&T customers in California may be entitled to a payment from a class action settlement. Here’s what you need to know about filing a claim.

If you receive a text message promising money, it’s natural to be suspicious – especially since VERIFY has warned of potential scams such as this before.

VERIFY reader Grace recently received a text message that appears to be from AT&T, which said she could receive a payment as part of a settlement. She texted the team to ask if there is a real class action lawsuit involving AT&T.

THE QUESTION

Is the AT&T class action settlement real?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, the AT&T class action settlement is real. Some postpaid wireless plan customers in California are eligible for a payment.

WHAT WE FOUND

AT&T customers are eligible for a payment as part of a class action settlement if they live in California and were charged an administrative fee on a postpaid wireless service account between June 20, 2015, and June 16, 2022.

A class action lawsuit against AT&T claimed that the company failed to inform postpaid wireless service plan customers about a monthly administrative fee, according to court records from the U.S. District Court in Northern California.

AT&T and the plaintiffs have since agreed to a $14 million settlement to resolve the lawsuit, which has received preliminary approval. AT&T has denied any wrongdoing.

A judge will decide whether to officially approve the settlement after a hearing on Nov. 3, 2022.

One of the next steps as part of the agreement was to notify people about the settlement and set up a website. Those who are eligible to file a claim may have been notified about the settlement by email, mail or text message, like Grace, the settlement website says.

The deadline for filing a claim to receive a payment in the settlement is Oct. 29, 2022. If you don’t file a claim, you won’t receive any money.

There are two ways to file a claim: online or by mail.

If you received a notice in the mail or via email, you should have a Notice ID and Confirmation Code that you can enter online. If you didn’t receive a personalized notice, or do not have an ID and code, you can still file a claim on the website.

You can also print out a paper claim form and mail it to the address listed on the form. The claim form should be attached to any notices received by mail.

Payments will be issued to people who are eligible by account credit if they are a current AT&T customer or mailed check if they are no longer with AT&T.

The answers to more frequently asked questions about the settlement are available online.