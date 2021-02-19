VERIFY: Fake video claimed to be from Mars Perseverance rover goes viral

Following the landing of the Perseverance rover on Mars Thursday, many started sharing a video that claimed to show the first video and sound from the rover. But is it really from Perseverance?
Did the rover Perseverance really take a viral video showing a reddish, sweeping vista of Mars accompanied by the sound of relentless wind?
No, the 26-second video is not from Perseverance, NASA says.
The video, posted on Twitter viewed at least 3 million times, is described as from Perseverance.
The video is definitely not from Perseverance, a NASA spokeswoman told VERIFY on Feb. 19.
As of about noon Feb. 19, NASA had released only three images, all stills, of Perseverance at @NASAPersevere on Twitter. Although Perseverance videos will include sound, NASA is still downloading and processing sound sent back from the rover, the spokeswoman said.