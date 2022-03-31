No, The Home Depot is not turning all stores into drive-thru only

The website that started the rumor about The Home Depot labeled its article an April Fools’ joke.

Example video title will go here for this video

VERIFY viewer Christine asked in an email if a rumor that The Home Depot was shifting all stores to drive-thru only to reduce theft was true.

“This seems strange based on the types of products they sell,” Christine said. “Can you check this out?”

It’s not just Christine asking this question. One of the most popular Google searches about The Home Depot during the month of April has been “home depot drive thru only.”

THE QUESTION

Is The Home Depot turning all stores into drive-thrus?

THE SOURCES

Pro Tool Reviews

The Home Depot

THE ANSWER

No, The Home Depot is not turning all of its stores into drive-thru only. The source of the rumor was an April Fools’ Day prank article.

WHAT WE FOUND

The rumor that The Home Depot is changing its sales strategy began with an article on Pro Tool Reviews, a website that reviews tools, equipment and gear for a number of different trades. The article claims the retailer is working with fast food restaurant Chick-Fil-A to convert 100% of its stores to drive-thru only sales in an effort to reduce thefts.

“By switching to a drive-thru-only sales strategy we can reign in the terror of in-store theft once and for all,” a fake statement in the article reads.

The article, which was published on April 1, included a link “for more information” that sent readers to an April Fools' page. It was updated after it was originally posted to also include an editor’s note that states “This was an April Fools Joke” and a header image with “April Fools” written across it.

A company spokesperson for The Home Depot confirmed the article is false in an email to VERIFY. “This isn’t true,” the spokesperson wrote.

The prank article claimed that the change would be made at midnight of April 1, 2022. As of April 14, 2022, The Home Depot’s stores are open to customers for in-store shopping.