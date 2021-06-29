VERIFY: Yes, fentanyl seizures at the U.S.-Mexico border have seen a huge spike this year

The Rio Grande Valley sector has seen a huge spike year to year, and so have agents across the southern border.

HIDALGO, Texas — Building a border wall in Texas is the key to stopping drug traffickers. That's part of Gov. Greg Abbott's pitch to Texans.

"In just first four months Texas DPS had 800 percent increase in amount of fentanyl,” the governor said.

So let's Verify, has DPS seen an increase in fentanyl seizures?

Our source here is the Texas Department of Public Safety.

They sent us data for the last three years. In the first four months of 2020, DPS seized 10.6 pounds of fentanyl. Through April of 2021, Troopers seized 94.5 pounds.

That is nearly a 794 percent (793.9) increase year to year. It’s a little less than the governor’s claim but, the fentanyl problem at the border is worsening.

Our source here is Border Patrol Agent Julie Diaz.

"It would be an over 1,000 percent increase for fentanyl," Diaz said.

The Rio Grande Valley sector has seen a huge spike year to year, and so have agents across the southern border.

CBP seized 1,745 pounds of fentanyl through May of fiscal year 2020. Through May of 2021 that number now 7,039 pounds.

That is a 303% increase.

That's already nearly more fentanyl intercepted at the border than the last three years combined.