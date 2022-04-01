What to know about FDA approval of COVID-19 boosters for children 12 and older

The FDA authorized Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster for children 12 to 15 and reduced the wait time between the vaccine’s primary series and booster to five months.

On Jan. 3, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced it was expanding the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 booster to include use in children from 12 to 15. Prior to the announcement, the Pfizer booster had already been authorized for use in people 16 and older. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported it would review the FDA’s action at its Jan. 5 meeting and offer a recommendation later this week.

The FDA also authorized administering Pfizer's booster five months after everyone eligible to receive the vaccine completes their first two doses. Previously, the FDA advised waiting six months. Additionally, certain immunocompromised children aged between 5 and 11 are now eligible for a Pfizer booster.

VERIFY viewers had a number of questions about the announcement.

THE QUESTION

Does a child 12 or older have to wait until six months after their primary COVID-19 vaccine series to get their booster dose?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

No, a child 12 or older does not have to wait until six months after their primary COVID-19 vaccine series to get their booster dose. An update from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changed the wait time to five months for the Pfizer vaccine and booster.

The FDA’s authorization is pending CDC approval.

On top of authorizing the Pfizer COVID-19 booster for children aged 12 to 15, the FDA also expanded eligibility for anyone taking the Pfizer booster to all people, including adults, who completed their primary vaccine series more than five months ago.

The Pfizer primary series and booster are the only authorized COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 12 to 17, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

THE QUESTION

Can a teenager get their flu shot at the same time as their COVID-19 booster shot?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, a teenager can get their flu shot at the same time as their COVID-19 booster shot, according to Dr. Lawrence Kleinman, a pediatrician with Rutgers RWJ Medical School.

“The current recommendation is that they can and that it is safe and effective. There are certain vaccines that are frequently administered together,” Kleinman said. “The CDC has said that for this particular combination it is safe and effective to do so.”