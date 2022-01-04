Here's what it takes to approve vaccines for children

Moderna says it could soon have a COVID-19 shot for toddlers, but it will take more than just their word.

WASHINGTON — Drug-maker Moderna says it has a COVID-19 shot that works in kids under six, and is planning to ask the FDA to approve it. This would be the first vaccine against the virus for children in that age group.

But it takes a lot more than a big company's word to approve vaccines for little ones. So we're verifying what the vaccine approval process looks like for children.

THE QUESTION

What does it actually take to get vaccines approved for children?

THE SOURCES

THE PROCESS

With any new vaccine, the FDA looks at the data to determine if a shot is safe and effective, and the CDC decides whether or not to recommend it. In most vaccines, including those against COVID-19, this happens first with a study of adults.

“The trials are usually not as large, because efficacy has been established, and there's no thought that it should be different," Dr. Yonts said. “And then there is a larger number of patients that are looked at for safety purposes. So observe for adverse effects, continue to follow for two years, you know, as the study progresses, so that part isn't any smaller necessarily than the adult studies.”

Since the adult studies establish vaccine safety, trials for kids determine how much vaccine is needed to still work.

“As we've learned, dosing matters," Yonts said. "And that's been one of the biggest issues with pediatric vaccines.”

Because a 2-year-old and a 10-year-old are very different developmentally, it's up to researchers to determine the lowest amount of vaccine that can be given to a kid that's still effective.

After a shot at proper dosage is greenlit, the CDC's "Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices" places it on the official American vaccine schedule---laying out what vaccines are needed at what ages.

Currently #COVID19 vaccines are on an "interim schedule" for kids; eventually they could be added to the official American immunization schedule (https://t.co/zns5Df1db4), but we're still learning how often they might be needed to offer continued protection for little ones. pic.twitter.com/y17LcTTF8I — Abby Llorico (@AbbyLlorico) April 1, 2022

"It very well could end up being something that gets on the annual schedule, at least like an influenza vaccine," Yonts said. "Or if we see after a year or two that really SARS COV2 isn't going anywhere, there's potential for it to be an addition to the regular childhood vaccine process. But I think that data is still kind of coming in, we're still trying to sort that out."