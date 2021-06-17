2 more charged in murder of former IU football player Chris Beaty

The shooting occurred on May 30, 2020, in downtown Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — A grand jury has indicted two additional people in the May 2020 murder of former Indiana University and Cathedral High School football player Chris Beaty.

Alijah Jones and Nakeyah Shields were indicted on the charges of murder, five counts of armed robbery and one count of attempted armed robbery.

The shooting occurred on May 30, 2020, in downtown Indianapolis. IMPD responded to a person shot at Talbot and Vermont streets, where Beaty was pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional evidence provided prosecutors with enough information to bring the accusations before a grand jury.

“We believe Chris Beaty was shot and killed doing what we know to be his nature - taking care of his neighbors and his city. I would like to thank the Beaty family for the tremendous example they’ve set during this difficult time," Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a news release. “His death, and the loss to Indianapolis, has had a lasting impact on so many.”

Beaty, 38, was a well-known local figure, nicknamed "Mr. Indianapolis." He was a former bar manager and event promoter who just started a company making masks for the coronavirus pandemic.

Marcus Anderson was charged with murder in December 2020 and is scheduled to go on trial for murder in September. He has been in custody at the Marion County Jail since August 2020.

The prosecutor's office said Anderson and Jones also face charges in suspected robberies that occurred on the same evening as Beaty's death.