TSA reports 74 firearms discovered at Indianapolis Airport checkpoints last year

INDIANAPOLIS — Transportation Security Administration officers stopped 74 handguns at Indianapolis International Airport security checkpoints in 2021.
Nationwide, TSA officers stopped 5,972 firearms at airport checkpoints, surpassing the previous record of 4,432 firearms caught at checkpoints in 2019.
TSA noted 36 firearms were discovered in 2020, but travel decreased significantly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
TSA also reported 86% of the firearms caught were loaded.
“While our passenger volumes have not yet fully returned to pre-pandemic levels, we are seeing even higher numbers of firearms, most of them loaded,” said Kevin Bidwell, the acting Indiana TSA federal security director. “Passengers are strictly prohibited from bringing firearms on board planes, and our TSA officers are laser-focused on security and preventing weapons from getting through our checkpoints,” Bidwell added.
Elsewhere in Indiana, the Evansville Regional Airport reported six firearms discovered, Ft. Wayne reported 12, and South Bend International Airport reported five firearms.