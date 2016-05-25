TSA officers find 3 loaded guns at Indianapolis International Airport over long holiday weekend

The TSA said a gun was found Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday at concourse checkpoints.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Transportation Security Administration said three firearms were discovered at the Indianapolis International Airport during the long holiday weekend.

The TSA said officers found a gun on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday at concourse X-ray checkpoints.

The TSA said all the guns were loaded and in carry-on bags.

Airport police responded to all three incidents to take possession of the firearms.

The TSA said passengers can be fined up to $4,100 for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint area.

Nationally, the TSA screened 2.45 million passengers on Sunday.