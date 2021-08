Police said the man collapsed while the trooper was investigating a crash.

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana State Trooper is credited with saving a man’s life Thursday afternoon.

Police said Trooper Taylor McCluskey was investigating a crash on I-70 near Plainfield when a man collapsed in front of her.

McCluskey performed CPR by herself for more than five minutes until medics arrived.

The Wayne Township Fire Department said McCluskey saved the man’s life.