State Trooper arrested for DUI in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana State Trooper is facing possible charges after police said he was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department said a deputy was patrolling an area in White River Township around 12:30 a.m. when he noticed an SUV speeding and crossing the center line.

The deputy stopped the SUV and noticed an odor of alcohol beverage coming from the driver.

Police identified the driver as 37-year-old Marcus Tow of Martinsville.

Police said Tow failed field sobriety tests and was offered the opportunity to submit to a certified chemical test which he refused.

Police obtained a search warrant and a blood sample was collected from Tow. The blood test results are pending.

During the course of the investigation, Tow told deputies that he worked for the Indiana State Police.

Police confirmed Tow is a sworn employee for the Indiana State Police.

Tow was booked into the Johnson County Jail on a $250 bond.