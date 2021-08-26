Transplant patient grateful for gift of life and booster vaccine

Lisa Edwards is a transplant patient and qualified for a COVID-19 booster vaccination because of her compromised immune system.

Lisa Edwards, 58, and her stepdaughter Stephanie Johnson, 34, have both been eager to get their COVID-19 booster shots.

Edwards received her vaccine booster first.

She went to a nearby CVS last week as soon as she qualified.

"It's an extra boost of confidence. I hope I don't get sick or give it to someone," Edwards said.

She qualified for the booster because she's had two kidney transplants. The first transplant in 2009 failed.

Soon after Johnson was tested as a potential donor and found to be a match.

In July of 2010, both women went into surgery at Methodist Hospital where Johnson provided her stepmom with a life-saving gift.

Edwards said that gift has allowed her to see three children graduate and two get married, along with welcoming three grand babies into the world.

Johnson said she never thought twice about donating a kidney to her stepmom, that it was "the absolute" right thing to do.

"It's such small thing you can do to help someone, so it kind of goes hand in hand with getting the vaccine," she said. "It's a simple thing you can do to save someone's life."

While Johnson doesn't yet qualify for the booster, she said as soon as she does, she's getting it.

"I see it like the flu shot," she said. "It may not prevent you from getting it but from going to the hospital."

Edwards, on the other hand, is at greater risk along with so many others who are first in line for the booster.

"My immunes system is compromised, so I could get sick very easily," she said. "I don't want to wind up in the hospital, so I take extra care not to get sick."

She and Johnson hope those still hesitant about the vaccine will reconsider.