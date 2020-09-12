Teen dead after early morning shooting in Tipton County

Police say a 19-year-old is dead after an early morning shooting in Tipton County.

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — A 19-year-old man is dead after an early morning shooting in Tipton County. Police say they received a 911 call shortly after 2 a.m. reporting the shooting.

Deputies arrived and found Noe A. Contreras dead outside of a home in the 4200 block of State Road 19 in Sharpsville.

After conducting several interviews, police arrested 46-year-old Joseph Temple on a preliminary charge of murder.

A final charging decision will be determined by the Tipton County Prosecutor’s Office.