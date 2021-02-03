Lawyer for 6 Georgia women accusing T.I., wife Tiny of sexual assault asks criminal charges be filed

The accusations include allegations of forced drugging, kidnapping, rape and intimidation. The couple has denied the allegations.

ATLANTA — The spotlight is on two Atlanta stars accused of sexual assault. And now, a New York-based attorney is asking Georgia’s attorney general to file criminal charges against rapper T.I. and his wife, Tiny.

The accusations include allegations of forced drugging, kidnapping, rape and intimidation. The couple have denied the allegations.

New York-based attorney Tyrone Blackburn claimed more than 30 woman from various states contacted him, accusing the rapper and his wife - whose real names are Clifford Harris, Jr. and Tameka Harris - of abuse.

The allegations span more than 15 years, going back to 2006.

Back in January, when the allegations began to surface online, the rapper - recently turned activist - addressed the claims and vehemently denied them in a video posted on his Instagram page.

“Whatever we have done has been done with consensual adults,” Harris said in the video. "We ain’t never forced nobody. We ain’t never drugged nobody against their will. We ain’t never held nobody against their will. We ain’t never made nobody do anything."

But Blackburn, the attorney, still asked for criminal charges be brought against the couple and the accusations investigated. Blackburn said his office has retained 11 women connected to the allegations, six of them Georgia residents.

In a letter sent to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, Blackburn said although the women do not know one another, their accounts of the alleged sexual abuse are “eerily similar.” 11Alive reached out to the Attorney General's Office, who confirmed receiving the letter, but declined to share more.

In one claim from Jane Doe 1, Tameka Harris allegedly “handed her two pills and told her to swallow them … she began hallucinating and felt like she was floating.”

“She passes out and wakes up the following morning naked … she was bleeding.”

The New York Times also spoke to one alleged victims, an Army victim, who said she believed she had been drugged while socializing with the pair at a Los Angeles nightclub.

In a statement from an attorney for the Harrises, the couple said they "deny in the strongest possible terms these unsubstantiated and baseless allegations."