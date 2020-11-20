Coroner working to identify 3 people found in burning car

The Cass County Coroner is trying to identify three people found in a burning car Wednesday night.

The Sheriff’s Department says they received a call of an accident around 9:30 p.m. at 600 west near the Wabash River.

Deputies arrived to find a car had left the roadway, struck several trees and caught on fire.

The Sheriff’s Department says they have preliminary identified the three individuals in the car but are awaiting DNA results for confirmation.