INDIANAPOLIS — The Circle City is all two wheels tonight.

Motorcycles on Meridian is back after a year off during the pandemic.

Monument Circle is filled with roaring engines and leather-clad motorcycle riders.

Anyone can come down and check this out.

Usually there are more than 25,000 bikers here for the event. And it's not just Hoosiers, people come from all over!