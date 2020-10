Police say six teens were injured in an overnight crash in Hendricks County.

DANVILLE, Ind. — Several teens suffered injuries in an overnight crash near Danville. Police say the teens were in car traveling south on State Road 75 near Danville around 12:30 a.m. when they left the roadway and hit a utility pole.

Two of the teens were taken by air-ambulance to St. Vincent hospital in Indianapolis with serious injuries.

Medics transported four other teens to Eskenazi hospital.