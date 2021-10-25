Police: 3 Florida teens killed student with knife, sword

Miramar Police say another student was angry with Dwight “D.J.” Grant for allegedly having sex with his girlfriend.

MIRAMAR, Fla — Florida police say a high school student was ambushed and stabbed to death with a knife and sword by another student who was angry he had previously had sex with the suspect's ex-girlfriend.

Miramar police say the 17-year-old boy planned the murder with his current girlfriend and received help from a 16-year-old female friend.

All three were charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and criminal conspiracy.

The arrest affidavits for the three Florida teens state 18-year-old Dwight “D.J.” Grant was stabbed in the neck and in the chest in the stairwell of his apartment complex.

Miramar police say the young man had been missing for two days when his body was found last Tuesday near his apartment complex.

Officers searching the area first saw blood stains and later saw the body in the bushes.

Investigators say Grant was lured to the crime scene by the jealous teen’s current girlfriend, who he had arranged to meet to have sex.

Miramar High School Principal Maria Formoso said last week grief counselors would be available for students mourning Grant's death. She wrote on Twitter: “May our forever Patriot Rest In Peace. Please pray for Dwight Grant’s family, friends and our community.”

May our forever Patriot Rest In Peace. Please pray for Dwight Grant's family, friends and our community. I spoke with Ms. Grant to offer our condolences on behalf of the Patriot family. We will have grief counselors available on Thursday & Friday. We are here for you.

The three teens were arrested late Friday and Saturday.