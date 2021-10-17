2 killed, 1 injured in Sullivan County crash

A teenager and an adult died in the crash and another adult was flown to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — A high school junior and a 58-year-old man were killed and a woman was injured in a crash in Sullivan County.

Sullivan County deputies were called to a two-car crash a little before 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of State Road 48 and County Road 200 East.

Mallorie Cochran, a 16-year-old junior at Farmersburg North Central High School, was driving one of the vehicles. Sheriff Clark Cottom said she died from her injuries.

Perry Deschamp, 58, of Jasonville, was driving the other car. He also died from his injuries. His passenger, a 56-year-old Karla Deschamp, was flown to Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis where she's listed in serious but stable condition.