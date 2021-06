Police said the crash happened Saturday afternoon around 1:30 p.m.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Indiana — A Muncie teenager died Saturday afternoon when his truck left the road and hit a tree.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Department said 16-year-old Devin Carter lost control on the crest of a hill on Isonogle Road between County Road 400 and 500 West.

Police said Carter was traveling at a very high rate of speed.

A passenger in the truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries.