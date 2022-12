Police said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday near Wheeling Avenue and McGalliard Road.

MUNCIE, Ind. — A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting in Muncie.

Police said they received the call around 12:30 a.m. Monday at 1505 West Stirling Drive.

Medics pronounced a 17-year-old man dead at the scene.

Police detained a 17-year-old woman for questioning.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact Muncie Police at (765) 747-4867.