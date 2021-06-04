x
Target's car seat trade-in event is back and it begins Monday

Trade your old car seat for 20 percent off a new seat, stroller or select baby gear at Target.
INDIANAPOLIS — Target's beloved car seat trade-in event has returned. 

Anyone who brings in an old car seat or base during the trade-in event will get a 20 percent off coupon for a new car seat, stroller or select baby gear. 

The event begins Monday, April 6, and ends on Saturday, April 17.

Here's how it works:

  1. Bring an old car seat or base to a nearby Target and drop it off in the designated box inside the store. 
  2. Open your Target App to scan the code on the box.
  3. Open your wallet in the Target App to find your coupon and more contactless savings. 
  4. Click the red "+" to save the offer and place your order online, or scan your barcode at the register.

According to Target, the popular trade-in program has resulted in 17.7 million pounds of car seats being recycled so far. 