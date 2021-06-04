Target's car seat trade-in event is back and it begins Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — Target's beloved car seat trade-in event has returned.
Anyone who brings in an old car seat or base during the trade-in event will get a 20 percent off coupon for a new car seat, stroller or select baby gear.
The event begins Monday, April 6, and ends on Saturday, April 17.
Here's how it works:
- Bring an old car seat or base to a nearby Target and drop it off in the designated box inside the store.
- Open your Target App to scan the code on the box.
- Open your wallet in the Target App to find your coupon and more contactless savings.
- Click the red "+" to save the offer and place your order online, or scan your barcode at the register.
According to Target, the popular trade-in program has resulted in 17.7 million pounds of car seats being recycled so far.