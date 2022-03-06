Disney sends family of Ellie Garcia a gift; she was days away from 10th birthday party

Eliahna Garcia was just days away from having a big birthday party to celebrate her 10th birthday. She loved the movie "Encanto," so Disney sent the family a gift.

UVALDE, Texas — Eliahna Garcia, or "Ellie" as she was known to her family and friends, was days away from having a big party for her 10th birthday when she was shot and killed at Robb Elementary on May 24.

Her family says she loved the Disney movie 'Encanto' and the Disney costume team heard about it and sent a gift to the family.

Ellie's parents, Steven Garcia and Jennifer Lugo, shared a Facebook video showing the unboxing from the team that contained a purple dress, covered with lilac flowers and cascading ruffles, much like the gown worn by Isabella in the movie.

The package also came with a few keepsakes for the family.

The note saying, "We heard you love Encanto, too. You may notice how important butterflies are in the movie, they represent magic, hope, and family among many other things. We gave Ellie a butterfly and wanted all of her sisters to have one too. Fly until you find your way towards tomorrow."

The team also gave them a swatch of the fabric and flowers used to make Ellie's dress.

We as a family wanna thank Walt Disney’s Costume Team… for sending our beautiful Ellie her own Custom Encanto dress…. It’s so beautiful it’s BEYOND beautiful… we are beyond thankful for this beautiful dress 👗 my Ellie is the most beautiful princess out there mom and dad love you… Thank You Ann and Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures!!! Posted by Steven Garcia on Wednesday, June 1, 2022