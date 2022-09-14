Indiana's new abortion law set to go into effect at midnight

The ACLU has filed two lawsuits against the state, seeking to get the abortion restrictions overturned.

INDIANAPOLIS — With most abortions in Indiana set to be illegal in a matter of hours, Katie Blair with the ACLU of Indiana appeared on Instagram Wednesday in a live question-and-answer session hosted by Congressman Andre Carson.

“It will go into effect at midnight tonight," Blair said. "That’s a really hard pill to swallow."

The ACLU of Indiana has filed two lawsuits against the state, seeking to get the abortion restrictions overturned.

“We see this as a privacy violation of the Indiana Constitution and another because we see this as a violation of folks' religious freedom,” Blair said of the two lawsuits.

In an statement to 13News, Attorney General Todd Rokita said his office is dedicated to defending what he called a “life-saving law.”

Rokita has said the state's constitution says nothing about securing the right to an abortion and that the constitution excludes any serious argument that abortion is a fundamental right in Indiana.

The ACLU requested an injunction to block the new law from going into effect Sept. 15. That hearing is set for Monday, four days after that date.

“This is a deeply problematic move on the state of Indiana that we will be seeing the implications of for generations,” said Dr. Katie McHugh, an OB-GYN who has provided abortions at clinics in Indianapolis.

“A lot of people have moved their care out of state already, knowing that they are at risk of not having a place to go for follow up or that coming for a follow up may mean they’re criminalized in some way,” McHugh said.

“There’s a lot of fear among patients and healthcare providers about what this law means as far as implementation and prosecution, so people are leaving the state,” she added.

Blair said the ACLU is partnering with several organizations to help people seeking abortions get them where the procedure is still legal.

“Folks can find resources at abortionfinder.com and they can also talk to their medical provider about the options for them,” said Blair.