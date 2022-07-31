Hundreds of abortion-rights advocates rally as senators pass abortion ban bill

Hundreds of abortion-rights advocates rallied at the statehouse and watched as senators passed Senate Bill 1, which would ban most abortions in Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS — It was a contentious scene between some protestors and lawmakers following the Senate’s vote to put more restrictions on abortion access in Indiana.

Some protestors followed lawmakers when they came out of the Senate chamber, shouting at them as they got on the elevator to leave.

A few hundred protestors, all of them in support of abortion rights, watched as senators passed Senate Bill 1, which would ban most abortions in the state of Indiana.

The frustrated response to that move, for some, was palpable.

“I’m overflowing with sadness and anger and disappointment and I’m feeling a lot of emotions, so this is how it’s coming out,” said Abigail Ward, for her, the "how" came with tears.

“I can’t say I’m necessarily surprised by what happened, but I’m incredibly saddened and disappointed and angry,” she explained.

“This feels so personal to me,” added Nany Kohn, who left her house, where she had been watching the vote to come downtown to let lawmakers know she wasn’t happy with their decision.

“When the vote happened, I just felt like we need to be visible. We need to show the women in Indiana that this is not a majority opinion,” said Kohn.

“What I’m going to do is speak to the thousands of people that are in the gallery, that are out there watching this on television,” said Senate Minority Leader Greg Taylor as he addressed Hoosiers like Abigail Ward and Nancy Kohn from the Senate Chamber after the vote.

“This comes down to power, people. That’s all it is,” Taylor said.

“It only comes down to power and the only way to yield and terminate power, is to raise your voice and the only voice that you have in this matter here, is the power to vote. Please vote in November,” he added.

Whether that happens or not, many of the protestors said they’ll be back next week with some of the same signs and chants, this time, so that Indiana’s House Members can hear their voices too.