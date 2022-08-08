This is what to expect when the abortion ban takes effect Sept. 15

Abortions can only be done in hospitals or outpatient centers owned by hospitals.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana has now become the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions.

Beginning Sept. 15, abortions would only be allowed in cases of rape and incest before 10 weeks post-fertilization; to protect the life and physical health of the mother; or if a fetus is diagnosed with any anomalies.

According to SB1, abortion clinics, like Planned Parenthood, would lose their license. Planned Parenthood won't be able to offer abortion services but will remain open to offer other health care services like birth control, emergency contraception, wellness visits and more.

"Our health centers in Indiana will continue to provide those services, in addition to providing any care we can to those looking for an abortion," said Nicole Erwin, spokesperson for Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates. "In fact, for 70% of the patients we serve, our Planned Parenthood health centers are their only source of health care."

According to a 2021 report by the Indiana Department of Health, Planned Parenthood of Indianapolis performed 2,450 abortions in 2021. The Women's Med Center performed 2,293. Marion, Lake, and Allen counties had the most abortions.

Of the 8,414 abortions performed at both abortion clinics and hospitals, 133 were done across IU Health hospital systems, Eskenazi and Deaconess, which is in the Evansville area.