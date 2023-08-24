Donald Trump's Fulton County Jail mugshot released

It is the first time a former president has a mugshot following their time in the Oval Office.

ATLANTA — Former President Donald Trump made history on Thursday night as he stood for his mugshot. It is the first time a former president has a mugshot following their time in the Oval Office.

Trump went to the Fulton County Jail to surrender on charges in the Georgia 2020 election RICO case brought this month by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

His mugshot was made publicly available Thursday night after it appeared in news outlets.

Since attorneys for Trump and the judge agreed upon a consent bond for $200,000 and he only needed to pay 10%, then he did not need to stay at the jail.

What did the jail process look like for Trump?

Trump was in and out of the jail in 16 minutes, 11Alive reporters tracked.

His booking records included a height of 6-foot-3 and a weight of 215 pounds. His hair was listed "blond or strawberry" and his eyes blue.

Trump's motorcade traveled up I-75/85, to I-20, up Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. and onto Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy. before proceeding to the jail at its Jefferson St. entrance.

What about mugshots for other Trump co-defendants?

Several co-defendants turned themselves in ahead of Trump, among them Rudy Giuliani and Mark Meadows.

Here is a look at their mugshots below.

