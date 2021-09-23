Horse patrols temporarily suspended at Del Rio on Texas border

On Thursday, about 7,000 migrants remain in Del Rio, which is down from about 15,000 last week, the El Paso Times reported.

DEL RIO, Texas — Days after photos have circulated online of Border Patrol agents on horseback with Haitian migrants in Del Rio, Texas, horse patrol has been temporarily suspended.

According to the El Paso Times, Department of Homeland Security officials said in a statement that horse patrol has been ceased temporarily and that Border Patrol will "prioritize other methods for identifying individuals who might be in medical distress."

On Thursday, about 7,000 migrants remain in Del Rio, which is down from about 15,000 last week, the El Paso Times reported.

Pictures of Border Patrol agents on horseback have prompted the White House and the Department of Homeland Security to launch an investigation. The picture of an agent grabbing a man by the shirt with loose horse reins was verified by KVUE as a real picture.

The photo has since been shared by politicians, the press and the public.

Border Patrol describes its horse patrol as a program to cover areas traditional units cannot go.