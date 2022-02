Police said the crash happened around 2 p.m. near the Franklin Flying Field.

FRANKLIN, Indiana — The Johnson County Sheriff’s office is on the scene of a small plane crash in Franklin.

The crash was reported near the Franklin Flying Field around 2 p.m. Monday.

The field is located at 3477 200 East in Franklin.

Medics transported the pilot of the plane to Methodist Hospital via an air ambulance with serious injuries.