The Decatur County Sheriff's Department is investigating the disappearance of 15-year-old Shaelie Lynn Stephens.

GREENSBURG, Ind. — The Decatur County Sheriff’s Department has issued a Silver Alert for 15-year-old Shaelie Lynn Stephens.

Stephens is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 115 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a red hoodie and ripped jeans.

Shaelie is missing from the Greensburg area and was last seen on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 1 a.m.