ALEXANDRIA, Ind. — The Alexandria police department has issued a Silver Alert for 69-year-old Leah Semon. Leah is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 190 pounds, blonde hair with brown eyes and last seen wearing a blue night gown with a floral pattern.

Leah may be driving a 2018 Honda CRV with Indiana plate WWJ389.