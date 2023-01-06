Silver Alert issued for missing Winchester man

51-year-old Scott Reynolds was last seen in Richmond, Indiana.

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 51-year-old man from northeastern Indiana.

The Winchester Police Department said Scott Reynolds was last seen Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Richmond, Indiana.

Reynolds is describes as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 142 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a neon green toboggan, blue jacket, black shirt, and blue jeans.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.