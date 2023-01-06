Silver Alert issued for missing Winchester man

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 51-year-old man from northeastern Indiana.
The Winchester Police Department said Scott Reynolds was last seen Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Richmond, Indiana.
Reynolds is describes as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 142 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a neon green toboggan, blue jacket, black shirt, and blue jeans.
He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Scott Reynolds, contact the Winchester Police Department at 765.584.1721 or 911.