Silver Alert issued for missing 16-year-old

FREETOWN, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing teen from Brown County.
The Brown County Sheriff's Department is investigating the disappearance of 16-year-old Lexie Atwood.
Lexie is missing from Freetown, Indiana and was last seen on Sunday, April 17, 2022.
Lexie is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 124 pounds, blonde hair with blue eyes.
If you have any information on Lexie Atwood, contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 812.988.6655.
