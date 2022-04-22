Silver Alert issued for missing 16-year-old

Police said 16-year-old Lexie Atwood has been missing since Sunday night.

FREETOWN, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing teen from Brown County.

The Brown County Sheriff's Department is investigating the disappearance of 16-year-old Lexie Atwood.

Lexie is missing from Freetown, Indiana and was last seen on Sunday, April 17, 2022.

Lexie is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 124 pounds, blonde hair with blue eyes.

If you have any information on Lexie Atwood, contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 812.988.6655.