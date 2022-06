Police said Roy Ralston has been missing since Thursday afternoon.

PRINCETON, Ind. — The Princeton Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 68-year-old Roy Ralston.

Ralson is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 205 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen driving a black 2010 Ford F-150 truck with Indiana plate UJH952.

Roy was last seen on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.