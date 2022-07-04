Silver Alert issued for missing Parke County man

Police said 70-year-old Glenn Kiger was last seen Sunday night in Rockville, Indiana.

ROCKVILLE, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been issued for 70-year-old Glenn Kiger.

Glenn is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 180 pounds, gray hair with brown eyes, and he was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans, and brown boots.

Glenn is missing from Rockville, Indiana.

If you have any information on Glenn Kiger, contact the Rockville Police Department at 765.569.5480 or 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.