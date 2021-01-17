Silver Alert issued for missing Gary woman

Cheyenne Westerfield was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 at 1 p.m.

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — The Gary Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Cheyenne Westerfield.

She is described as a 22-year-old white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a green wig, blue coat, black and brown top, black and brown pants, and brown and black mid-shin boots with fur.

Cheyenne is missing from Gary, Indiana which is 152 miles north of Indianapolis.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.