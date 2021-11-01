Silver Alert issued for missing Fort Wayne man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a man missing from Fort Wayne, Indiana.
The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Donald Fischer, a 53-year-old white man who is 6 feet 1 inch tall and 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Fischer was wearing a blue zippered sweatshirt, a white shirt, gray sweatpants and white shoes when was last seen Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 6 p.m.
Authorities believe Fischer is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Anyone with information about Donald Fischer's whereabouts should contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260)427-1222 or call 911.