Silver Alert issued for missing Fort Wayne man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a man missing from Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Donald Fischer, a 53-year-old white man who is 6 feet 1 inch tall and 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Fischer was wearing a blue zippered sweatshirt, a white shirt, gray sweatpants and white shoes when was last seen Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 6 p.m.

Authorities believe Fischer is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.