Silver Alert issued for missing Elkhart woman

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of 70-year-old Shirley Robinson.

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. — The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of 70-year-old Shirley Robinson.

Shirley is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, police said she is 215 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a green shirt and blue jeans.

Police said Shirley is driving a blue, 2008 Chevrolet Malibu with Indiana license plate 760R.

Police said Shirley was last seen on Monday April 5, 2021 at 3:30 p.m.