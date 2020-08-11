Silver Alert issued for 92-year-old Crown Point man

Joseph White is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 160 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

The Winfield Police Department is investigating the disappearance of a 92-year-old man.

He was last seen wearing a winter cap, glasses, black sweatshirt, and dark pants.

White is missing from Crown Point, Indiana which is 138 miles northeast of Indianapolis. He was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at noon.

White is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.