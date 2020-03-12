x
Silver Alert canceled for missing Adams County woman

A Silver Alert has been issued for 66-year-old Gloria Haviland.
Credit: Adams County Sheriff

ADAMS COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Gloria Haviland has been canceled as of Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at 6 p.m. 

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Adams County woman.  

The Adams County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of 66-year-old Gloria Haviland.  

Haviland is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, 183 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Gloria was last seen on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

If you have any information on Gloria Haviland, contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Department at 260-724-5345 or 911.