Silver Alert canceled for missing Adams County woman

A Silver Alert has been issued for 66-year-old Gloria Haviland.

ADAMS COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Gloria Haviland has been canceled as of Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at 6 p.m.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of 66-year-old Gloria Haviland.

Haviland is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, 183 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Gloria was last seen on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.